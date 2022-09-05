Duma Speaker urges Ukrainian women to leave country to avoid mobilization

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Women living in Ukraine should move to any other country in order not to be mobilized, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday on his Telegram channel.

"As long as Ukrainian women have the opportunity to leave the country, [they should] take advantage of it and move to any other country, otherwise it will all end in mobilization and you will be sent to slaughter," Volodin said .

He recalled that the Kiev regime "decided from October 1 to put women, including pregnant women and those with young children, on the military register." "Washington and Brussels are demanding that Zelensky wage war to the last Ukrainian. For them, too, women are just expendable material," Volodin stressed.

At the same time, the State Duma speaker noted that the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was abroad. "So are the wives of Ukrainian oligarchs. They, of course, will not be affected by this innovation," Volodin added.