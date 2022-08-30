Kremlin slams Europe’s plans to discuss visa restrictions for Russians as insanity

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed Europe’s plans to discuss visa restrictions for Russian nationals as insanity.

When asked to comment on Europe’s plans to discuss this topic, Peskov said, "step by step, both Brussels and other European capitals are demonstrating absolute lack of any sense."

"This set of irrationalities bordering insanity, regrettably, allows for a possibility that such solutions can be discussed," he said.

"The lack of reason "reveals itself in spasm of hatred to Russia," in absolutely irrational and even absurd actions in the energy sector, which the population of European countries has to pay for but which makes it possible to make money for companies from the United States," he added.