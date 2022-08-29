US-led coalition unable to control militants in Syria’s al-Tanf — Reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The US-led coalition is unable to control militants of illegal armed units who are fighting against the Syrian government army in the Al-Tanf area, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

According to Yegorov, one Syrian soldier was killed and two more were wounded as a result of mortar shelling by militants south of the Tell Shaaran hill in the night to August 29. "This incident once again demonstrates that the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition is unable to control militants of illegal armed units operating in the al-Tanf area," he said.

He also said that four shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day. Three shelling attacks were reported in the Idlib governorate and one - in the Latakia governorate.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, one Syria soldier was killed as a result of mortar shelling of positions of government troops near the settlement of Kafer Nebel in the Idlib governorate by terrorists from Qansafra. One Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of mortar shelling of government army positions near Hazzarin by terrorists from the settlement of Fatira. One more Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists from the area of Qaramanli at positions of government forces near the settlement of Sandran.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.