Russia-India relations develop in spirit of strategic partnership — Putin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 75th anniversary of the republic's independence, according to a message published on Monday on the Kremlin website.

"In the decades since your country became independent, it has achieved widely acknowledged progress in a variety of areas, including the economy, social sphere, science and technology. India by right enjoys considerable authority on the world stage, playing a constructive role in solving urgent issues on the international agenda."

"The Russia-India relationship is developing in the spirit of a privileged strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas and interacting effectively as part of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures. I am certain that our joint efforts will ensure continued development of the entire set of the fruitful Russian-Indian ties for the benefit of our two nations and in the interests of strengthening regional and global security and stability," Putin said in the messgae.

India celebrates its national holiday, Independence Day, on Monday. On August 15, 1947, at midnight sharp, the first Prime Minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru raised the national tricolor flag over the Red Fort, which became a symbol of the withdrawal of British colonialists.