Visit to NPP may allow IAEA to name those responsible for shelling — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A visit by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) may help the organization to establish and name those who shelled the facility, a high-ranking Russian diplomat has told TASS.

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS in an interview: "The agency refrains from naming those responsible, partially due to the fact that none of its representatives is present at the station. Possibly, something will change for the better in this regard during the mission, because the organization’s experts, its senior officials will have a chance to see what is really happening there with their own eyes."

According to the diplomat, Russia regularly provides the agency’s Secretariat and its member states with information about the state of affairs at the station and about "dangerous and alarming moments" caused by Ukraine’s actions.

"Our information is reflected in the agency’s work, including in its informational messages," Ulyanov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "regularly stresses that the shelling of the station may lead to serious emergency situations," Ulyanov said.