IAEA should visit Zaporozhye NPP as soon as possible — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should not delay its visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and send a mission to the facility in late August or early September, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS in an interview.

"We believe that the IAEA should not delay the visit. It would be good if it is held in late August or early September, but not all things depend on us," he said.

The diplomat went on to say that Russia has repeatedly expressed its official stance on the visit publicly and officially, including in front of the UN Security Council.

"It would be a very delicate, a very sensitive event. We need to once again coordinate the route, security issues, approximate schedule and the duration of the mission’s stay at the NPP. All those matters have already been coordinated in May-June, but now we have to start over again with this work," Ulyanov said.