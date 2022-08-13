West’s massive military aid to Kiev won’t impede Russia’s special operation — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine will be implemented and the West’s military aid to the Kiev regime worth billions of US dollars won’t impede this process, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Alexander Darchiev told TASS on Saturday.

"It is impossible to notice another aspect that Washington seems to ignore. The multi-billion injections in military aid for Ukraine do not have a substantial impact on the pace of our special operation. Its goals and tasks will be implemented," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

As Darchiev pointed out, "the risks for the security of the international community related to the weapons being delivered to the Ukrainian military spreading across black and grey markets are quite real.".