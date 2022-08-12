Moscow to retaliate for expulsion of Russian diplomat from Montenegro — MFA

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate for the expulsion of another Russian diplomat by Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Russia will issue an appropriate response," the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Montenegro declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata. On April 7, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared personae non gratae four Russian diplomats who were ordered to leave the country within seven days. On May 31, Russia retaliated by declaring an employee of the Montenegrin Embassy in Moscow persona non grata.