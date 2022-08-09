Russian embassy protests to German MFA over monument desecration in Werneuchen

BERLIN, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Berlin sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry over the desecration of the Soviet war memorial in the eastern city of Werneuchen, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The embassy continues to record manifestations of acts of vandalism against Soviet military graves and memorials in Germany. The day before (August 8 - TASS) a video appeared on the Internet in which a German supporter of neo-Nazi beliefs desecrates the Soviet war memorial in the city of Werneuchen (federal state of Brandenburg), accompanying his antics with racist statements," the statement said. The embassy said it views "the outrageous act as an attempt to stoke ethnic discord and a cynical trampling on the memory of soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of the world and Europe from Nazism."

"Local authorities were immediately informed about the incident. We sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry demanding that exhaustive measures be taken to establish the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrator to justice, ensure the inviolability and safety of the memorial in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on War Grave Welfare of December 16, 1992," the statement said.