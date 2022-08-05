Lavrov slams futile US attempts to dominate all over the world

PHNOM PENH, August 5. /TASS/. US attempts to establish its dominance in every corner of the world are futile and reflect Washington’s policy of impunity, the Russian foreign minister said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Friday.

The top diplomats of Russia and China, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, met on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh on Friday.

During the talks, the Russian minister noted "the policy of lawlessness, demonstrated by the US colleagues, who are seeking to establish their dominance" over and over, in more and more areas on the global arena.

"Each time, everyone who is keeping track of those events, realizes the futility of policy, according to which one can turn a blind eye to a situation, a crisis brought about by the US, and expect things to be more or less fine. No, the Americans have set a course for cracking down on any form of self-sufficiency," he said.

"This was the case when they tried to turn Ukraine into a threat for the Russian Federation and ignored the racist policies of the Kiev regime, who sought to eliminate everything Russian. This was also the case with Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, when they ignored the principles they had publicly declared and had assured everyone of their steadfast commitment to them," Lavrov continued.

"This was exactly the case in Ukraine, when they violated the principles of indivisible security, which they had signed at the supreme level, and later simply trampled over them," the minister added.