Kremlin has proof Ukrainian prisoners of war in Yelenovka were killed by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. There is proof that the recent attack on a pre-trial detention center near Yelenovka where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept was made by Ukrainian troops, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It’s quite evident what happened in Yelenovka, and there is absolute proof. The people, namely Ukrainian captives who were kept there, were killed by Ukrainian troops. Ukraine killed its captive soldiers. There are lots of wounded," he emphasized.

Commenting on a statement by a reporter who alleged citing sources in Washington that Russia was seeking to falsify evidence in order to blame Kiev for the Yelenovka attack, Peskov said Russia had the proof, and had nothing to hide. He also said Russia had invited the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for an on-site assessment of the situation and a comprehensive probe into the incident.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier that on July 29 the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike from an American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system against the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept. The latest reports say the strike left 50 Ukrainians killed, with 73 prisoners of war hospitalized with severe wounds.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow had invited experts from the UN and the ICRC to probe into the attack.