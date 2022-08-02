Russia will get over it, if US opts for severing diplomatic ties, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for any developments in terms of relations with the United States and if Washington opts to sever diplomatic ties, Moscow will get over it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on the US Senate’s calls for declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

"American lawmakers, including, by the way, flying House of Representatives speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, seem to have finally given up after trying, in the anti-Russian heat, the entire available sanction arsenal, which has proved to be inefficient, and have plunged into developing such powerful, to their mind, weapon as declaring Moscow a sponsor of terrorism. <…> They should know: we are prepared for any development of the situation. And if Washington opts to halt any contacts with Moscow, we will well get over it," she said.

According to Zakharova, such a step is highly likely to be followed by the severance of diplomatic relations, which will be "a point of no-return with all the consequences that may come with it."

She also noted that the United States is unable to crack down on regimes it brands as terrorist.

On July 27, the US Senate passed a resolution calling on the Department of State to recognize Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, motivating it by the developments in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine. Earlier, Kiev asked Washington to do the same. On July 28, a group of congressmen with both parties announced plans to refer a similar document to the consideration of the House of Representatives.