Russia submits to UN detailed info on Ukraine’s use of Lepestok mines, says deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Russia on Monday submitted to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the UN Security Council president the details on the use by Ukraine of Lepestok anti-personnel mines against civilian targets in Donbass, said Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

"On August 1, we sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and to the president of the UN Security Council, Zhang Jun, containing additional information on Ukraine’s using Lepestok mines against civilian targets in Donbass with corresponding photo materials attached to it," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel. He said the letter would be circulated as an official document at the UN Security Council and at the UN General Assembly.

The Russian diplomat said Russia’s colleagues at the UN had asked for details after the topic was raised at the UN Security Council on July 29.

According to the latest reports, the number of people injured with Lepestok anti-personnel mines that have been scattered by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk has risen to five.