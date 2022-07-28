No agreements yet on prisoner swap between Russia and US — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. No agreements have been reached yet on a prisoner exchange between Russia and the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are no agreements so far on this track," Peskov said, replying a to journalist’s question.

He said that the Kremlin was in the know of emerging "reports and certain statements" on the issue. "We also know that when such issues are discussed, such information attacks do not happen. Usually, it is announced when agreements have already been implemented," he stressed.

"Since there are no agreements that have been finalized, I have nothing more to add to the above," Peskov summed up.

Earlier, CNN reported referring to its sources that US President Joe Biden had supported the plan to swap Russian national Viktor Bout for American nationals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and that the offer had been sent to Russia in June. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for his part, said on Wednesday that he intended to discuss the release of jailed US nationals in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, scheduled within a few days. The Russian Foreign Ministry said, however, that Moscow had received no requests from Washington for telephone contacts between Blinken and Lavrov.