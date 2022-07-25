Number of Ukrainian refugees in Russia exceeds number of refugees in 2014

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow region/, July 25. /TASS/. The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine to Russia since February 2022 has exceeded the number of Ukrainian refugees in 2014, Russian First Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Monday.

"Back in 2014, we received two million refugees, today, we already have 2.8 million. Some 25,000-27,000 people cross the border every day," he said.

According to Chupriyan, the number of refugees will exceed three million. He noted that the 2014 experience has helped to handle refugee influx in February. The situation was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Russian medics helped some 60,000 refugees, with children accounting for about a third of them.

He also stressed that the refugees have the right to return to their homeland. "But there are many people who receive the refugee status and then - Russian passports," he added.