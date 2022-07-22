Two documents signed in Istanbul to resolve food supply issues — Shoigu

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Two documents that are supposed to resolve the issue of export of food and fertilizer to global markets have been signed in Istanbul Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Today, two documents were signed in Istanbul that aim to resolve the issues of supply of food and fertilizers to global markets," Shoigu said, adding that the two documents are connected.

The first document - a memorandum - implies the UN joining on withdrawal of various restrictions on export of Russian agricultural products to global markets.

"The second document defines the algorithm of export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports under Ukrainian control," Shoigu added.

According to the Defense Minister, the second document is based on an algorithm proposed by Russia. It provides for a naval humanitarian corridor, among other things. Commercial ships will be able to freely pass though it to the ports under Ukrainian control and back.