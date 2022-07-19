Putin meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN, July 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Khamenei, Iran’s spiritual leader and the supreme leader, are meeting in Tehran, Tasnim News Agency writes on its Twitter page.

Prior to that, the Russian president met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. Putin’s Aide Yury Ushakov called the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Ali Khamenei very important.

At a briefing ahead of the Tehran visit, he said "this will be the fifth meeting between the president and the supreme leader [of Iran]". "A trust-based dialogue on most pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda has been established between them," he stressed.

"The conversation between the president [of Russia] and the spiritual leader [of Iran] is, as a rule concept-based, they absolutely freely exchange views with a wide coverage of all key issues and analysis of the general situation in the world," Ushakov said. "Our positions are close or the same on most issues," he stressed.