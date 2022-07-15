Putin picks former deputy PM Borisov to head Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov of his post as deputy prime minister and appointed him to head the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, according to the presidential decrees posted on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"In accordance with subsection ‘e’ of article 83 of the Russian Constitution, Yury Ivanovich Borisov is hereby relieved from the post of deputy chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," one of the decrees reads.

According to his other decree, Putin appointed Borisov as head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Also on Friday, the Russian leader relieved Dmitry Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos chief that he had held over the past four years. Rogozin was appointed as the Roscosmos head on May 24, 2018.

Borisov’s career

Borisov served as Russian deputy defense minister in charge of the Russian army’s rearmament from November 15, 2012 to May 18, 2018.

From May 18, 2018, he held the office of a Russian deputy prime minister. In 2018-2020, Borisov oversaw the domestic defense industry in the Cabinet of then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and took over Dmitry Rogozin’s previous post as the vice-premier in charge of the defense sector. He kept his post in the government of new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin formed on January 21, 2020.

During his tenure in the Russian government, Borisov was in charge of state policy in industry, the defense sector, defense procurement, technological and nuclear engineering supervision, development of the Glonass orbital satellite cluster, military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, law-enforcement activity, civil defense and equipping the Russian state border. He also supervised Russia’s Urals Federal District (from July 2021).