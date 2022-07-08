Upper house okays law on tit-for-tat response to discrimination of Russian media abroad

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Federation Council unanimously approved a law at Friday’s plenary session authorizing tit-for-tat measures in response to moves by countries that discriminate or ban Russian media.

The measure gives the Prosecutor General and his deputies the right to ban any foreign-based media outlets from countries that have restricted or banned Russian media. The authorities will also be able to strip foreign media of their registration or license for spreading unlawful information. This includes materials "demonstrating disrespect towards society, the government or the Constitution or discrediting the Russian armed forces."

Also, a new article has been added to the law restricting access to new portals where forbidden or unlawful information has been repeatedly published. The prosecutor general or his subordinates will be in charge of the corresponding decisions.