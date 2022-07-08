Russian fishing industry will develop despite sanctions — Putin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The national fishing sector will continue sustainable development despite external sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to note good results of aquatic bioresources production volumes. Our supplies to international market are growing. I am confident the Russian fishing industry will continue developing sustainable, building up its competitiveness, and the state will definitely provide required support to companies, labor teams for solution of priority tasks," Putin said.

This is development of the domestic production resource base and saturation of the domestic market by a wide range of high quality products on account of that, the head of state said. Such products should be "affordable for citizens with the different level of income," Putin noted.