LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military is erecting new fortifications near Artyomovsk and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), preparing for the cities’ defense, people’s militia officer of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday, citing reconnaissance data.

"Now the Ukrainian armed formations are very actively preparing for the defense of such cities as Artyomovsk and Soledar. They are now actively erecting new fortifications. Our reconnaissance squads are observing the digging of new trenches and obstacle ditches," Marochko said.

Artyomovsk and Soledar are located in the east of the Donetsk People’s Republic and are currently controlled by the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian troops fled en masse to these cities after Lisichansk was liberated by the allied forces of the LPR people’s militia and the Russian army.

A source close to the LPR people’s militia earlier said that the personnel of the Ukrainian 80th air assault brigade that had been engaged in battles near Artyomovsk refused to fight.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on July 7 that Russia’s Aerospace Forces had eliminated up to 350 militants and 20 armored vehicles of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade near Artyomovsk.