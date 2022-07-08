Russian foreign minister arrives at G20 meeting in Indonesia

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Friday at the G20 ministerial meeting on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, a TASS correspondent reported.

The minister arrived at the meeting shortly before it was to begin. After him, vehicles of UK, US and French delegations were spotted approaching the event’s venue.

Lavrov is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his G20 counterparts, including from Latin American and Asian countries. On Thursday, Lavrov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported earlier on Friday that the traditional joint photographing of participants has been cancelled.