Russia, Mongolia to bolster friendship — Lavrov

ULAANBAATAR, July 5. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia intend to boost friendly ties, progress is observed in many spheres related to the implementation of joint projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday.

"I would like to convey greetings and best regards from President Putin. He confirms our adherence to the implementation of all the agreements we reached last December. All these agreements are based on our shared aspiration to strengthen our friendship and preserve the historical memory," the Russian top diplomat noted.

He emphasized that Russia and Mongolia are united by a "shared history, a combat camaraderie forged and hardened in the fight against Nazism and militarism" and noted the goal of preserving the historical memory "in the hearts of Russian and Mongolian citizens." "Today, we [with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg] discussed many directions of our strategic partnership, including trade, investments, ethics, transport, the protection of the environment, humanitarian and educational ties and future cooperation in the sphere of peaceful space exploration," the Russian foreign minister explained. "There is progress in many directions concerning the implementation of joint projects. Trade is recovering well," he added.

In his turn, the Mongolian leader stressed that Russia and Mongolia "have no disagreements" in the political sphere. "Nowadays, we should increase our interaction, <…> boost trade and economic cooperation," the head of state noted. "I think that the historical truth should always remain. All these initiatives and achievements that have been previously attained should continue," he added.

In Ulaanbaatar, Lavrov also met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene to whom he conveyed best regards from the Russian government and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. "Progress is seen along the entire range of directions after many years when the advancement was very insignificant. And today we emphasized the important role of an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in translating this progress to the language of practical results," the Russian minister said.