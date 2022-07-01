NATO begins arms race — Russia’s deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is beginning another arms race, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a discussion on the platform of the Valdai discussion club on Friday.

He stressed that NATO’s decision to declare Russia as a threat was not prompted by objective security interests. In reality, the alliance is not at all concerned about establishing a solid security system. It has always placed its own selfish interests first.

"NATO’s whole military posture will be adjusted to these benchmarks. NATO is beginning an arms race," Grushko said.

Creation of a solid system of collective security is impossible without Russia, and even more so, "against Russia."

The meeting of NATO’s heads of state and government was held in Madrid on June 28-30. Its participants adopted a new strategic concept - the alliance's roadmap for ten years to come. Russia was called "the most significant threat.". For the first time in the history of NATO, the document mentioned China, which, although it is not seen as a direct military adversary, was described as a systemic challenge and competitor.