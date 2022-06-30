Putin says Russia has many allies worldwide

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Russia has a lot of allies in the world that think along the same lines but some of them are too cautious to say that aloud.

"Dogmatism, the burden of the past, unwillingness to face the truth inevitably increase the risk of further ill-conceived and impulsive actions on the part of the West," he said at a meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service’s head office on occasion of the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence. "But at the same time, this situation helps Russia to discover people that think along the same lines around the world, and you know that we have a lot of these people. Although some of them are afraid to raise their head and say it out loud."

"There are many of those who think the same way we do: countries, individuals, peoples that want to go their own way based on the principles of true multilateralism," Putin said.