Putin tells intelligence agents to focus on obtaining data that could threaten Russia

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the key goals for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service include obtaining data about foreign military plans that could threaten Russia.

Putin spoke about the mission of the SVR, as the Foreign Intelligence Service is known, at a meeting at the agency’s head office on occasion of the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence.

The president said it’s important to see the big picture and pre-empt events. It’s necessary to obtain information about "military and geostrategic" plans that are potentially dangerous for Russia in a timely manner, he said.