Solving global economic issues within G20 is impossible without Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Without Russia it is impossible to solve global economic problems within the G20 format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"After all, this is (the G20 - TASS) an economic format, the main emphasis is made on the economy. It is impossible to talk about the main emphasis on the economy without Russia," Peskov said.

"It is just as impossible as if you say that this "golden billion," which is actually the G7, can solve global problems in the economy," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that, strictly speaking, the population of the G7 countries is less than a billion and is about 700 million people. Moreover, most of the world's GDP is produced outside of this "golden billion".

"Also, within the G20, without Russia it might be difficult to talk about what will happen to the world economy," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Russia has an invitation to take part in the November G20 summit, and continues to be a member of this association. However, when asked about the possible format of participation in the summit, Peskov said that "the President will make a decision based on what we should do in a way that is more convenient for us and more advantageous for us".