Russia hopes to hold talks on free trade zone with Indonesia in 2022 — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects fruitful negotiations on a draft free trade zone agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to be held by the end of the year.

"We attach great importance to the creation of a free trade zone between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union. I hope that negotiations on the relevant draft agreement will be held by the end of the year and they will be fruitful," Putin told reporters after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday.

Putin recalled that many Russian companies, including energy companies, operate in Indonesia.

"There is an interest in the development of national nuclear energy. Rosatom State Corporation (Russian nuclear corporation - TASS), which has unique experience, competencies, technologies that have no analogues in the world, is ready to participate in joint projects, including those related to the non-energy use of nuclear technologies, for example, in medicine, in agricultures," the Russian leader noted.

Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.