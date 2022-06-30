Putin meets with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Turkmenistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the sixth Caspian summit, which took place in Ashgabat Wednesday.

The leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan have regular contacts both in bilateral and multilateral formats. Last time, the two heads of state communicated in late May: they had a phone call and discussed, in particular, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues of cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

The two presidents last met in person in on February 22 in the Kremlin. Back then, Putin and Aliyev also discussed bilateral topics, Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in Ukraine. After the negotiations, they signed a declaration on allied cooperation and answered reporters’ questions.