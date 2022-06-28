Bulgaria expels Russian minister-counselor, consuls general in Varna, Ruse

SOFIA, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Minister-Counselor Filip Voskresensky announced Tuesday that the Bulgarian authorities decided to expel him among the 70 diplomats and technical embassy employees declared personae non gratae. Other expelled officials include Russian Consuls General in Varna and Ruse Vladimir Klimanov and Andrey Gromov, as well as Director of the Russian Cultural and Information Center Yuri Makushin.

"Bulgaria decided to expel 70 embassy employees, including myself, a minister-counselor, [Klimanov and Gromov], and […] Yuri Makushin, who just recently arrived in his new office, and many more diplomats," Voskresensky said.

"As a result, our consulate general in Ruse is being shut down, since all its employees were expelled; almost all employees of the consulate general in Varna were expelled as well. All our employees must leave Bulgaria before July 3. Counting family members, over 200 people must leave the country," Voskresensky said.