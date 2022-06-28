Russia blacklists 25 US nationals, including Biden’s family members

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow has imposed retaliatory sanctions on 25 US nationals, including President Joe Biden’s family members, for their Russophobic line, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia "has put 25 US nationals on a black list as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian politicians and public figures from among senators responsible for developing Russophobic policies, members of the so-called McFall-Yermak group that has been designing recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, including President Joe Biden’s family members," the statement reads

Biden’s wife Jill and his daughter Ashley, as well as Stanford University professor Francis Fukuyama, a prominent political analyst, are on the list.

The complete list of US citizens permanently banned from entering Russia is available on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.