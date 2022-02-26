Kyrgyz president supports Russia’s actions in Ukraine in phone call with Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan expressed support for Russia’s actions to protect Donbass in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"Presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed developments related to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation initiated by Kyrgyzstan. Sadyr Japarov pointed out that Kiev was responsible for undermining the Minsk Agreements and expressed support for Russia’s decisive actions aimed at protecting civilians in Donbass. Vladimir Putin thanked the Kyrgyz president for his principled position of solidarity," the statement reads.

"The parties reaffirmed their determination to comprehensively strengthen Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations," the Kremlin press service added.

The Kyrgyz presidential press service, in turn, reported that the two leaders "exchanged views on regional and global security issues, including the situation around Ukraine."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.