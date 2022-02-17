Putin, Biden new talks not on agenda yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. A new meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the US is not on the agenda yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"No, there is no [such an issue] on the agenda yet," Peskov said.

Putin and Biden held a phone conversation on February 12, when the special attention was paid to the issue of security guarantees for Russia. The presidents also held a phone conversation at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.