West doing nothing to make Kiev implement Minsk accords, Putin tells Biden - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew his US counterpart Joe Biden’s attention to the fact that the West was doing nothing to make Kiev implement the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters following a phone call between the two leaders on Saturday.

According to him, Putin "thoroughly described the Ukrainian authorities’ destructive policy aimed at sabotaging the Minsk Agreements," which Kiev has pursued for years. Putin also "pointed out that Western countries were failing to put the necessary pressure on Kiev to make it implement its obligations," the Kremlin aide stressed.

"Our president pointed out that it was dangerous to militarize Ukraine and pump it with advanced weapons, which is what Western countries are doing, encouraging the Ukrainian military to stage provocations against both Donbass and Crimea," Ushakov noted. "Given Ukraine’s doctrine, which is openly aimed at bringing Crimea back by force, its potential accession to NATO is fraught with the most dangerous consequences, including a direct military standoff between Russia and the alliance, particularly because the US views Article 5 of the Washington Treaty as a sacred one. Our president talked a lot about it during today’s conversation," the Kremlin aide said.