Kremlin confirms Normandy Four political advisors’ meeting will take place on February 10

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting of Normandy Four political advisors will take place on February 10.

"The political advisors will continue their conversation. Yes, this meeting will take place," Peskov told journalist.

When asked about the perspectives of such talks, he noted that "positive perspectives may only be connected with the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures."

"And our program is to work in this direction, which is what our colleague [Presidential Administration Deputy Head] Dmitry Kozak will do," Peskov added.

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the next round of talks between Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) political advisors will take place in Berlin on February 10.

The last round of talks took place on January 26 in Paris. This was the first meeting in this format in over one year, and it lasted for eight and a half hours.