Russia has no plans to attack anyone, it is not in Moscow’s interests - ambassador to US

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to attack Ukraine, as Moscow does not need that and it is not in its interests, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live on Saturday.

"We keep saying that Russia is not going to attack anyone, we do not need that, it is not in our interests. It is merely nonsense to design some illusory projects of Russian aggression," he said.

According to the diplomat, the alleged American exceptionalism, which has been and remains the baseline of Washington’s foreign policy, lays the foundation of the order that the US is trying to create.

"In recent days, I have held quite a few conversations with politicians, diplomats and military people. We often discuss the current situation. Everyone says to me, ‘Pay attention to America’s unique features of unquestionable virtues and undeniable might’," the ambassador said.

"And there appears an interesting new nuance. Americans come round and say, ‘What have you done? Why have you destroyed the positivity of the meeting between [Russian and US Presidents] Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva?’ Russia was supposedly placated by the US leaders’ assurances that there are no plans to destabilize the situation in Russia, to take advantage of the liberal media’s peaceful rhetoric and the willingness of US agencies to implement the decisions adopted by our presidents. Certainly, Americans interpret it in their own way," Antonov said.

The ambassador went on to say that it was allegedly perceived by the US as an extra opportunity to promote Russian interests within the post-Soviet space.

"That is why, they say, Russia opted to ramp up stakes and escalate the situation. To be honest, my recent meetings with colleagues were a surprise," he noted. "When you start talking with Americans, trying to clarify the situation in a logical way so that they can understand what Russia’s position is like and what we want, they say, "Oh, come on, Mr. Ambassador. We have known all these points for a long time. Let’s decide right now as the problem is your troops at the border and you must move them away from it."

Nevertheless, Antonov added, when Americans are asked in response where Russian troops are stationed, according to their data, they answer that they probably are at a distance of 10-15 kilometers.

"But it is nonsense. It is a lie. That is not what we are talking about, we are talking about hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border," the ambassador stressed.