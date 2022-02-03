Death of civilians during liquidation of ISIS leader to be investigated - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Thorough investigation should determine the circumstances of the deaths of civilians during the liquidation of the leader of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) by the American Armed Forces in Syria Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, according to the statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova released on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, Russia favors the efforts of other states, "including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction."

"[We are] poised for cooperation with all interested countries in the interests of establishing a joint effective counteraction to this common threat for all. At the same time, in our practical actions, we are guided by the necessity to carefully select targets while planning and implementing targeted military operations in order to exclude the possibility of civilian deaths. We also call on other countries directly involved in counter-terrorism actions to follow suit. If the information about civilian casualties during this US-led action is confirmed, then this should probably be the subject of a thorough investigation," she concluded.