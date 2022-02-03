Lavrov wishes China success in hosting Olympics at meeting with Wang Yi

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wished China success in hosting the 24th Winter Olympic Games at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday. The two top diplomats agreed that a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics was another proof of attempts to politicize sports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey Lavrov wished China success in hosting the Winter Olympic Games and making them a spectacular show," the statement reads. "The top diplomats agreed that a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics was another proof of attempts to politicize sports and a blatant violation of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, particularly the principle of political neutrality at sporting events," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20 and the Paralympics will be held on March 4-13.