Security bloc CSTO to hold drills in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in 2022

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian-led six-member post-Soviet security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), will hold joint exercises in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the second half of 2022, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.

"Nearly all joint operative and combat training events scheduled for 2022 are planned to take place in Central Asian countries: in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I don’t think something can hamper or prevent them. The joint exercises will be held in the second half of the year," Sidorov added.