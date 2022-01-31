Kremlin spokesman calls on Europe to see inadmissibility of US meddling with its affairs

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called on Europeans to ultimately understand that it is inadmissible that the United States is meddling into their affairs, bearing in mind that Washington is seeking to fan tensions.

"The Britons and Americans are whipping up tensions on the European continent," he said on Monday. "Here, we, the Europeans, should give it some thought why a country located far away from our continent is fanning tensions at our home. It is not right. And until we, the Europeans, ultimately see that it is harmful to us, I don’t think we will be able to correct the situation."

Late in 2021, Russia began talks with the United States and NATO on security guarantees. On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

Last week, the United States and NATO handed over their written responses to Russia’s proposals.