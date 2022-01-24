No details of potential Putin, Erdogan meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no specific details about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No, there are no specific details," he said when asked if there had been contacts between Ankara and Moscow about arranging a meeting between the leaders ahead of Erdogan’s visit to Ukraine.

The Turkish president said earlier that he planned to travel to Ukraine soon and also suggested that he could hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin or visit Moscow.

Last week, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Erdogan had invited the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to Turkey to "settle differences" between the two countries. Erdogan last year said multiple times that he would like to participate in the settlement of the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.

During phone talks in December 2021, Putin told Erdogan that Ukraine carried on its destructive policy aimed at undermining the Minsk agreements.