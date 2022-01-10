Russia tells US it has no plans of aggression against Ukraine - senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Russia explained to the US side that it has no plans of any "aggression" against Ukraine, and, so, there are no grounds to be afraid of an escalatory scenario, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday after the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans or intentions to stage an "aggression" against Ukraine and that there cannot be any such plans, and that all measures to boost our troops’ combat readiness are conducted on our own national territory <…>. There are no grounds to be afraid of any escalatory scenario whatsoever," he said.

The talks began at around 11:00 a.m. Moscow time on Monday to last for more than 7.5 hours. The meeting was held on the territory of the US mission in Geneva.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.