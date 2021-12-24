US afraid of losing leadership in international affairs — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The United States has got used to feeling its exclusiveness and is now afraid of losing its leading role in international affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

According to Zakharova, the United States wants to be always be a leader on the international arena and cannot put up with the inevitable loss of its leadership. In her words, these fears are clearly seen in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent statement that the Americans are doomed to be the leaders as, otherwise the world will plunge into chaos or their place will be taken by those who don’t share their values.

"It means that very many things done by the United States today rest on fear of losing its own exclusiveness, its leading role. It has little to do with real leadership," she said, adding that the most dangerous thing about this situation is not that the United States has got used to see itself "as a master of everything around" but that its current behavior "stems from the fair to lose everything."

"It means that the United States doesn’t actually understand that it has no leadership skills at this stage. They don’t actually see that the world is now built on other conceptual approaches," she stressed. "After all, when a political elite is afraid of anything and demonstrates this fear, it has lost.".