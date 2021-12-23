Italy may play role in Russia-NATO, Russia-EU talks — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Italy might help normalize relations between Russia and the European Union and even between Russia and NATO during future talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have spoken with [Italian Prime Minister] Mr. [Mario] Draghi many times on the phone. We are in contact with him, in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, on a number of issues, which are of interest for Italy in the sphere of the development of economic ties, And, naturally, in this sense, I mean the friendly nature and the level of our relations, Italy might play a role in the normalization of Russian-EU relations and even in terms of the expected talks between Russia and NATO," he said during his traditional end-of-the-year news conference.

When asked about Russia’s relations with Italy under Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Putin stressed that the two countries have good, stable relations. "As far as I feel, Russia’s relations with Italy can be characterized if not as exemplary but as good and stable. I think they have a supra-party nature and don’t depend on the forces, which are in power in Italy, in the Italian government," he said.

"After all, we continue what was begun by [Italy’s former Prime Minister] Mr. [Silvio] Berlusconi, who was the initiator of strengthening relations, say, between Russia and NATO. He initiated several long-term projects, including, by the way, the ones in the sphere of small-and-medium-sized businesses," he said.

According to the Russian leader, [relations] continue regardless of which political forces are in power at this or that point. "I think this nationwide, supra-party consensus is a key element in relations between Russia and Italy. Of course, Italy is a NATO and European Union member state but it is no obstacle for our work in the way I have just described. I hope things will continue this way in the future," Putin stressed.