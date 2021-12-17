Russian diplomat cautions US, NATO against brushing off Moscow’s draft security offer

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned the US and NATO against ignoring draft security agreements proposed by Moscow.

"I would caution the West against diplomatic and political sentiment drifting towards that direction (ignoring the drafts of the agreements - TASS). I am in favor of them taking our proposals as a platform, as a foundation and treat them with the utmost seriousness," he said at a briefing on Friday.

On Friday, the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states were made public. These drafts were submitted to the American side at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.