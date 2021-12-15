Russian Security Council secretary arrives to Cambodia on official visit

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev arrived to Cambodia on an official visit on Wednesday, leading an interdepartmental delegation to Russian-Cambodian security consultations, Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told TASS.

The agenda of the visit includes meetings and consultations with officials from various ministries and agencies. The sides will discuss regional and international security issues and all areas of Russian-Cambodian cooperation.

Patrushev’s previous visit to Phnom Penh took place in February 2017. During the visit, he took part in bilateral meetings and talks of delegations.

Patrushev travelled to the capital of Cambodia from Indonesia, where he arrived on December 13. In Jakarta, he met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Security consultations of Russia and Indonesia also took place during the visit.