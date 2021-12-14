Russia to give its security-guarantees proposals to NATO soon — senior diplomat

TASHKENT, December 14. /TASS/. Russia, which is seeking legally-binding guarantees that no offensive weapons will be deployed near its borders, will soon send its proposals on the issue to NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We will, in the near future, hand over to our Western partners our proposals that are committed to paper," Rudenko said after a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent, the capital of Tajikistan in Central Asia. The proposals will say "exactly what we mean," he said.

Rudenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks with US President Joe Biden stated the need for legally binding guarantees by NATO countries, first of all, the US, that no offensive weapons and NATO infrastructure will be deployed near Russian borders.