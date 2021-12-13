JCPOA restoration talks are progressing, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The negotiations on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are progressing, albeit not too fast, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview Monday.

"The process is progressing. Not too fast, but still, it is moving forward," he said.

The diplomat disclosed that one acute issue being discussed in Vienna is the issue of uranium enrichment centrifuges in Iranian nuclear sites.

"What do we do with these centrifuges? There is an option to transfer them abroad, there is an option to destroy them. There is also an option to stockpile them in Iran and put them under IAEA guarantees, seal them and so on. We can agree on what option to use. This is only one of tens of issues that we will have to resolve," he noted.

The seventh round of talks started on November 29 and was suspended on December 3, when European delegations returned to their countries for additional consultations. On November 9, another stage took place, with Iran presenting a draft agreement on restoration of the nuclear deal, comprised of two papers, dedicated to the withdrawal of US sanctions and the nuclear program.