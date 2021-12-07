Kremlin registers huge volume of fake news ahead of Putin-Biden talks — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 7./TASS/. The Kremlin registers increasing tensions in the rhetoric, as well as a huge volume of fake news ahead of talks between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. However, Moscow urges its colleagues to remain sober-minded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"A huge volume of fake news is being published in the media, bogus stories, and so on. We can see generally that tensions are growing in the rhetoric, let us put it that way. But we are still calling for sober-mindedness," Peskov said when asked whether reports about possible new sanctions from the US could influence Putin’s mood ahead of the talks.

After all, the presidents "never speak based on the emotional mood," he said. "They always speak de facto and based on their national interests," the spokesman added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks via a video conference on Tuesday. Putin will contact his US counterpart from his Sochi residence. Earlier, Peskov told journalists that the leaders were expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, and Putin’s initiative on security assurances.