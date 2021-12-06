Russia plans to develop military cooperation with India — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 6./TASS/. Russia and India already conduct joint military exercises and intend to develop this cooperation, President Vladimir Putin said as he began talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

According to Putin, the meeting of the Russian and Indian foreign and defense ministers in the 2+2 format earlier in the day signals "that we continue to develop relations on the international arena, and directly in the military sphere."

"We conduct joint military exercises both in India and in Russia. We are grateful to you for your attention to this component of our work. We intend to continue to work on that track," Putin said.

Russia cooperates with India in the military-technical sector like with no other partner, the Russian leader stressed. "We are jointly developing high-tech military products and production, also in India," he noted.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and India signed in New Delhi an inter-governmental agreement on a program for military-technical cooperation for 2021-2030. The agreement provides for cooperation among various branches of the armed forces, and also the supplies and development of armaments and other military hardware.